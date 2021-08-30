 Skip to main content
My law partner and I had flown to Las Vegas for a legal seminar on elder abuse cases. The second day there, I turned on the TV and heard about the first plane crashing into the towers. I called my law partner who was in another room and told her to turn on her TV and watch. Then came the second impact to the towers. First, I called my wife to make sure she heard what was going on and to make sure she and my daughter were okay. Next, we started looking for a plane to take back to Tucson but all planes were grounded. We ended up taking a red-eye Greyhound bus back to Tucson, which took about 15 hours. It was an experience I will never, ever forget.

