I had worked in the South Tower of the World Trade Center (WTC), changing jobs on Sept. 1, 2001. I was uptown arranging for the first paycheck for my new job when the first plane hit the tower. What a bright and beautiful day; what destruction. One of my field staff, arranging for transfer of documents from old job to new, had just exited the subway near the WTC. He clenched his jaw so hard he broke several teeth. The day was spent by all trying to find each other: my husband who worked at Pace University, blocks from the WTC, colleagues, staff, friends, survivors. My husband went to the International Center for the Disabled to help its clients. I walked to meet him. With others, I went across the street to Bellevue to give blood. Sirens screamed up and down the street. Ambulances were empty: others would use the blood.
For a year, downtown smelled of ash. Loved ones' pictures were on every lamppost. People put flowers on fire engines. Friends and strangers gave each other solace. We worked to get each other back on our feet. Years later a colleague mailed me a picture of three of us that had fluttered down and been found in Brooklyn.
Oh, cry now, the beloved country. My husband is gone — the cancer likely caused by exposures as he launched a WTC bereavement program from Pace. The network of New York friends holds fast. And here in a pandemic we pull apart?