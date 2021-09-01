I was working in a school for severely disabled students on Staten Island, NY on the morning of 9/11. My husband was in his office in lower Manhattan. We both heard the news reports when the first building was hit. He saw the second tower hit from his window. He had to walk over the Brooklyn Bridge to make his way home to Queens. Staten Island was shut down. School busses could not get over the bridge to pick up and transport students who lived in Brooklyn. Parents could not come to get them. Arrangements were made for them to stay in nursing homes overnight where their medical needs could be met. About midnight the Verrazano Bridge reopened and I sped across it to get home to Queens and my husband. Surprisingly, very few cars were on the road. Lower Manhattan was lit up with thousands of rescuers in the midst of there futile search for survivors. Smoke drifted across to the bridge and one could only pray that the attacks were over.
For months later we all had to deal with the loss of loved ones, friends and family. Many students and colleagues lost relatives either at the Trade Center or as First Responders. Every day the streets were filled with funeral processions. Life in NY and everywhere changed forever.
In the sadness one learned to cherish the loved ones you have in your life and not take them for granted as no one knows how long they will be with us.