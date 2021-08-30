 Skip to main content
The nursing home was quiet the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. My mother lay close to death after 12 years battling the ravages of dementia. My three sisters and I prayed for God to take her peacefully. She took her last breath at 1 p.m. It wasn't until later that night that we realized just how many people had died along with her the same day. We talked about how, at 88 years old, Mom, on balance, had lived a long and beautiful life. In the end, her death was a blessing. But here were thousands of people in the prime of their lives robbed of so much the future might have held for them. Then, too, there were their families who, unlike me and my sisters, had no chance to say goodbye to their loved ones or hold their hands as they slipped away. Our mother was borne away surrounded by love. The victims of 9/11 were not so lucky. Yes, we cried for the loss of Mom but we cried even more so for all those who left this world that day frightened and alone.

