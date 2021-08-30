The nursing home was quiet the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. My mother lay close to death after 12 years battling the ravages of dementia. My three sisters and I prayed for God to take her peacefully. She took her last breath at 1 p.m. It wasn't until later that night that we realized just how many people had died along with her the same day. We talked about how, at 88 years old, Mom, on balance, had lived a long and beautiful life. In the end, her death was a blessing. But here were thousands of people in the prime of their lives robbed of so much the future might have held for them. Then, too, there were their families who, unlike me and my sisters, had no chance to say goodbye to their loved ones or hold their hands as they slipped away. Our mother was borne away surrounded by love. The victims of 9/11 were not so lucky. Yes, we cried for the loss of Mom but we cried even more so for all those who left this world that day frightened and alone.
History
- Claire Drozd
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona researchers found high levels of a particular enzyme in most patients with severe COVID-19.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After five years at Main Gate Square, this local spot, known for its bottomless mimosas, is relocating to midtown Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: It’s not a busted pipe filling the gutters along this street. It’s a spring that has bubbled back to life during our third wettest monsoon.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As Tropical Storm Nora tracks toward the Gulf of California, long-time Tucsonans can't help but recall a 1997 storm by the same name that jokingly came to be known as Hurricane Snora.
- Updated
Police have released details of an off-campus fight May 30 that left a 21-year-old student with a concussion and other injuries and led to three Arizona Wildcats pitchers being arrested on suspicion of assault.
As a Medicare beneficiary, you’ve probably realized that Medicare changes every year. It adjusts your premiums and deductibles and this in tur…
- Updated
TUSD board member Leila Counts resigns her role as president citing health issues and her children needing extra help getting caught up because of learning challenges during COVID. Longtime board member Adelita Grijalva will fill out the term as president until January.
- Updated
A 65-year-old man died Monday in a crash with a juvenile who police say was impaired. The collision shut down Interstate 10 for hours.
- Updated
Authorities continue to seek information about the killing of a 37-year-old man who died after getting into a street fight on Tucson's west side.
- Updated
A chase and carjacking followed an armed robbery of an east side Walgreen's pharmacy on Wednesday night, police said.