My husband Marty and I smiled widely. We had ridden 32 miles through pine forests, then around the beautiful De Parentis Lake to the small town of Biscarrosse on the first day of our bicycle tour of southwestern France. We felt happy and like we had accomplished something.
The driver who took the tour groups’ luggage and made sure arrangements were in order at our accommodations was waiting in front of our hotel and looked distressed. Our exuberant group would soon learn that in New York City, where it was nine hours earlier, an airplane had struck and crumbled one of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.
The rooms in our small hotel did not have TVs or phones. Any news we could see on TV was in French. Marty and I headed to a pay phone to call our daughter in NYC. Of course, we were so glad to hear that she was safe, but we knew that our world had changed forever.
The next day we set out feeling the horror of 9/11, but looking forward to our next stop to climb sand dunes along the southwest coast of France. Our eyes filled with tears of gratitude as we saw flags flying at half-staff in small town after small town. Shopkeepers came out to hug us and to share our grief. The world had changed, but we knew it still held much love and beauty.