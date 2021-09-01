 Skip to main content
That morning I was set to fly from Tucson to San Francisco, changing in Los Angeles. Shirley, a close friend, was dying and time was short. My suitcase was at the front door — but at 7 a.m. Cavalier courier service called to say, "Turn on your TV. You aren't going anywhere." We kept the TV on for 14 hours and, as former New Yorkers, could barely understand it, our gently demented dad most so. But if the flight had been earlier, before all planes were grounded, I'd have spent many days stranded in Los Angeles. Never saw Shirley again, of course.

