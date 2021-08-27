During September 2001, I was visiting relatives in Barnegat, New Jersey. On Sept. 10, my cousin's daughter and I were visiting New York City. Around 4 p.m. we decided to visit the World Trade Center and went to the observation decks and marveled at the view and the small planes flying below us. The next day, 9/11, I decided to visit West Point and while driving I heard the news that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. Driving north on the New Jersey Turnpike I had a view of the events occurring across the Hudson River. I often wonder why we decided to visit NYC on Monday instead of Tuesday. While in N.J., I had rented a car from Avis and planned to fly back to San Diego on 9/13. Since there were no flights, I drove back to San Diego, and Avis had a policy following 9/11 that there would not be any additional charges for returning a vehicle elsewhere.
History
- Jack Anderko
