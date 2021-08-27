 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
History

History

Chatham, NJ Memorial

 Town of Chatham, NJ

I remember my mother called from N.J. at around 0600 and told me to turn on the TV. There was completely raw footage that day, news anchors were crying, cursing, screaming, and terrified. While we were watching the footage of the first tower, the second tower was hit. That's when you knew we were in real trouble. The news reported the hijacked plane to S.F. and the Pentagon being struck, and life as we knew it would never be the same. My brother was in the federal building in NY and as he made his way down to the street he heard reports of Anthrax as everyone was outside listening to their car radios. Cell phones and ATMs were not working, adding to the confusion. He made his way down to the river where a barge took him to N.J. later that day. The raw TV coverage is what really struck me that day and will stay with me forever. Everyday after, we turned to the news with unmatched interest and a fervent desire. Watching the news became an obsession for which there was no cure except for the capture of America's attackers. Thirteen people left my hometown of Chatham, N.J., on the morning train on 9/11/2001 — they never came home. There will be a ceremony honoring them on this, the 20th anniversary.

https://patch.com/new-jersey/chatham/honor-chathams-9-11-victims-20-years-after-attacks

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News