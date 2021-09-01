My husband & i were on a flight from Dublin when we were directed to Gander.
there were planes from all over the world on the ground. My husband was a stroke survivor & needed a wheel chair for distance. not only did we get the chair; he also received a handicap van, a hospital bed & all his meds. They gave me a cot so i could sleep next to him. Every else ws on the floor. These wonderful Canadians would not accept a dime for all their service. Needless to say, I left a generous check for those who supported us. We were accommodated at a physical therapy facility about an hour away from Gander. Next door was a large hall where meals were provided 24/7. There was no buffet: we were served. I was so impressed by their care I wrote a letter to the editor of the local paper praising he wonderful people. They kept saying "you would do the same for us"