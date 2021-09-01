 Skip to main content
History

On the day of Sept 11 I was thinking about what I was going to wear to have lunch with my broker whose office was in the center. I lived in Forest Hills section of Queens then. I tried calling his office but could not reach anyone. It took 10 days to hear from him. Also my neighbor Gail worked for US Customs in building 7. I cried for days. Everyone I knew was ok except 1 person who worked for the stock brokers on the top floor. He was 36 with 2 small children, So much more happened to family and friends. It would take many pages to tell it all. My beautiful home town was attacked but we all pulled together some how. I wasn't sure then that I could survive it all. But a week or so later a friend and I went down to see what we could see. I couldn't get the stink of death and destruction out of my eyes and nose for days. So was my days of 9/11.

