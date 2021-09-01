 Skip to main content
It was an absolutely gorgeous number 10 day and I regretted having to go to work as I began my 45 minute trip down the New Jersey Turnpike to Staten Island, NY. On the horizon I caught a glimpse of smoke billowing from the World Trade Towers across the Hudson River. Turning on the radio, I learned an accident had occurred with a plane flying into one of the Towers and mayhem was ensuing. As I continued my drive, I took notice of a plane that had taken off from Newark International Airport and appeared to be headed into the smoke from the accident rather than veering away from it and concluded that it must be required to follow a flight plan. I approached my exit and was startled to see a large plume of fire erupt from the adjoining Trade Tower. I proceeded to the Goethals Bridge which would take me to Staten Island when I was met by police in street clothes running towards me waving their badges and turning traffic around. Simultaneously the announcement came over the radio that New York was under attack. As I began the trip back north, I witnessed hundreds of car and long haulers parked and people lined up like statues along the roadside, arms at their sides and just affixed to the scene across the Hudson River. As time stood still, the Towers slowly collapsed and were replaced by thick black smoke. I put my pedal to the metal and headed home as fast as I could.

