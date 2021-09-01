 Skip to main content
9/11/01

The phone rang at 8 am. My best friend from NY was calling to waking me from a deep sleep. All she said was, "Turn on the news". I am an East Coaster, born and bred in Brooklyn. Romance and adventure had spirited me away to the Wild West, the majesty of The Great Outdoors and to a raucous mountain town, Crested Butte, CO, where I was living. While I watched what was to become The Great Turning of our country and the world, I was overwhelmed with the contrast of the stellar day outside with the dark, unforgivable images on TV. I had to write to anyone who would read:

look up

autumn aspens tower color brilliant

like ones i knew

sunburst leaves shining windows on the world

gold spills down the hills

we are rich

back east

leaves fall unnoticed

my home my native heart lies buried

suspended like spring under dead leaves

9 million souls minus

i rage at the robbery committed

perpetrators be damned

they stole this beautiful day

and hid it in a charred black box

the unthinkable has been thought

the unspeakable has been spoken

the undoable has been done

we alone are the remains of this day

i look up

the sun blinds my eyes

salty rainbows

colored prisms

shards of glass

fall from my squinted tears

like leaves

The 11 mile drive to town to submit my poem was cruel in its perfect beauty. Crested Butte is a teeming recreational dream of a place. The party never stops. But, when I got there, the town was empty. No traffic. Not a person outside. Then, I heard it, news screaming out of every bar and restaurant door. Everyone was inside watching the nightmare as it unfolded. It was then I realized that the streets were not empty.

They were filled with ghosts.

