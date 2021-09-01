9/11/01
The phone rang at 8 am. My best friend from NY was calling to waking me from a deep sleep. All she said was, "Turn on the news". I am an East Coaster, born and bred in Brooklyn. Romance and adventure had spirited me away to the Wild West, the majesty of The Great Outdoors and to a raucous mountain town, Crested Butte, CO, where I was living. While I watched what was to become The Great Turning of our country and the world, I was overwhelmed with the contrast of the stellar day outside with the dark, unforgivable images on TV. I had to write to anyone who would read:
look up
autumn aspens tower color brilliant
like ones i knew
sunburst leaves shining windows on the world
gold spills down the hills
we are rich
back east
leaves fall unnoticed
my home my native heart lies buried
suspended like spring under dead leaves
9 million souls minus
i rage at the robbery committed
perpetrators be damned
they stole this beautiful day
and hid it in a charred black box
the unthinkable has been thought
the unspeakable has been spoken
the undoable has been done
we alone are the remains of this day
i look up
the sun blinds my eyes
salty rainbows
colored prisms
shards of glass
fall from my squinted tears
like leaves
The 11 mile drive to town to submit my poem was cruel in its perfect beauty. Crested Butte is a teeming recreational dream of a place. The party never stops. But, when I got there, the town was empty. No traffic. Not a person outside. Then, I heard it, news screaming out of every bar and restaurant door. Everyone was inside watching the nightmare as it unfolded. It was then I realized that the streets were not empty.
They were filled with ghosts.