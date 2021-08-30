 Skip to main content
The morning of 9/11 I was up early with my husband who was leaving for a business meeting in Phoenix. It was about 30 minutes before I would wake our kids up to get ready for school. The phone rang. I answered it and my sister-in-law said, “Turn on the TV, someone is flying planes into The World Trade Center.” I couldn’t even wrap my head around what she was saying. Thus began a day of being glued to our television and watching both towers fall from my kitchen. I had a very difficult time explaining what was happening to our young children because I didn’t understand it myself.

