History

During the year 2001, I was fighting cancer of the bladder. It was detected in early 2001 and on April 19, I had surgery which removed my bladder and gave me a urostomy. On Sept. 11, I was watching the results of the terror attack on TV as I was receiving chemotherapy in a cancer clinic on the northwest side. It was a doubling depressing day for me. The chemotherapy clinic had 15 to 20 people receiving chemotherapy. Many of these people were very, very sick and probably would die within the next year. Some of them were in their teens or 20s. The events on TV were even more depressing than the clinic. Over 3,000 innocent victims died that day for no reason at all.

