Twenty years ago, I was working an early morning airline flight from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico to Newark, NJ. We were off the coast of South Carolina, when the first message came in. Two aircraft have just hit the World Trade Center. I looked at it in disbelief. First thought was, it was a couple of small aircraft. We received another message that the NYC area airports were closed. The air to air frequencies were lighting up with American and United flights talking about highjacking. No one knew what was going on. We were all out of normal ATC radio range. When we were able to finally check in with NY Center, we were told that we would not be allowed to land anywhere in the United States. Then the message came that the Pentagon was just hit...The FAA decided since we were coming in from a U.S. Territory, we could land anywhere but the NYC or Washington DC areas. We decided on Boston since Continental had an operation there. We were given instructions for direct Boston. Looking at the course line, it took us right over the middle of NYC. From 150 miles out, we could see two plumes of black smoke. As we got closer to NY, ATC descended us to 20,000 feet. We flew right up the East River towards Boston. I remember looking down at the Twin Towers and looking at the black smoke rise up...Then, all of a sudden one smoke plume changed to a whitish gray color. We looked at each other and said, what is going on??? We continued to Boston, not knowing...If was strange landing in Boston and seeing no movement on the ground except for us and a British Airways flight land. I called my wife to let her know where I was. I asked what was going on, but she was too upset to tell me. I called my parents and asked if they were getting the fires out. Mom said that the towers are gone. "What do you mean the towers are gone???" They had both collapsed. That is when I found out the whitish gray plume of smoke was the first tower collapsing. We saw it from a very unique perspective. Flying over, we watched it collapse. That is an image I will never forget...
