On 9/11, I was working in the US State Department's Bureau of European Affairs. When the terrorists’ plane struck the Pentagon, a few miles south in Northern Virginia, the State Department security officials couldn't decide whether to evacuate our building. When they finally ordered the evacuation, the mob scene on the street was chaotic. We could see the billows of smoke from the Pentagon explosion. People tried to help each other. Cell phone systems were overloaded and didn't work. At one point, my son, a college student at the time, heard on the news that another airplane had blown up the State Department. Of course, that didn’t happen. The Washington Metro shut down its lines in central DC but, along with thousands of others, I walked to the closest open station, Dupont Circle, to ride home. The next day, I was one of the few people going to work. As I drove to the Metro station on the bridge over I-270, the freeway below me had not a single car on it. I shared the Metro platform with about two or three people. That day, I compiled all the condolence messages from the leaders of Europe that I hand delivered to Secretary Colin Powell’s office. The entire State Department was ghostly empty. Life in the State Department did not return to normal for several days. A year later, I participated in the first anniversary memorial service for 9/11 in the US Consulate in Podgorica, Montenegro, a very somber event.
History
- Peter Becskehazy
