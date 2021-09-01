This Sergeant Major had arrived just after 9:00AM in the south parking lot and I was wondering about the heavy volume of smoke arising from the Pentagon's West side. Being on temporary active duty with the Joint Reserve Intelligence Unit, I had been en route to work at the Defense Intelligence Agency at the Pentagon. That is until two officers nearby told me a plane had struck the Pentagon. At almost at the same time, I heard on NPR that the World Trade Center had been hit by a plane! It registered--Usama bin Lada's mode of operation. That struck home! We were under attack by Al Quida. Fortunately, this SGM could report to the XO, Directorate of Administration "DIA" or Defense Intelligence Agency at Bolling AFB--Frank "Red Tiger" Miller, my former boss, a retired US Army Major. I relieved Red Tiger from being desk-bound so he could assess and react where needed most. And that was most everywhere! I maintained the desk log, handled incoming calls.. and briefed Red Tiger, accordingly, throughout 9/11. We became an immediate working Team of the first order in order to support the Director, Bill Thompson, from being overwhelmed by 9/11 events--Red Tiger was there for Bill in the early AM and in turn, I came in later and stayed supporting Bill to the late PM hours. We had to keep the Director, fresh, unburdened with as much as possible, so he could think and react in the best manner possible. It was a godsend to be teaming up with Red Tiger. In brief, 9/11 was my first day of combat, unarmed and in civilian dress, yet even tho 9/11-shocked, the Sergeant Major was ever so thankful to be in Service to the Nation.
History
- Sergeant Major Jerry Asher ...There at the Pentagon on 9/11
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: It’s not a busted pipe filling the gutters along this street. It’s a spring that has bubbled back to life during our third wettest monsoon.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As Tropical Storm Nora tracks toward the Gulf of California, long-time Tucsonans can't help but recall a 1997 storm by the same name that jokingly came to be known as Hurricane Snora.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A pizzeria and brewery run by firefighters will open this fall, the restaurant's fourth location in the Tucson-area.
- Updated
Police have released details of an off-campus fight May 30 that left a 21-year-old student with a concussion and other injuries and led to three Arizona Wildcats pitchers being arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Updated
Moisture from remnants of tropical storm could push Tucson's monsoon rainfall total into record books.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona researchers found high levels of a particular enzyme in most patients with severe COVID-19.
As a Medicare beneficiary, you’ve probably realized that Medicare changes every year. It adjusts your premiums and deductibles and this in tur…
- Updated
Some exposed students come to campus when they should be in quarantine.
- Updated
Authorities continue to seek information about the killing of a 37-year-old man who died after getting into a street fight on Tucson's west side.
- Updated
A chase and carjacking followed an armed robbery of an east side Walgreen's pharmacy on Wednesday night, police said.