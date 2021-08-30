I remember it like it was yesterday. I was working in our IT security office in the Washington, D.C., suburbs when I saw the news flash on TV about an airplane having hit one of the towers in NYC.
We had a team on the way to FBI HQ at that moment, to brief them on a program to detect terrorist planning on the internet. The team turned around and it was another month or so before the briefing took place.
I called my wife Patsy in her office in D.C., and with the city in chaos from the second aircraft, and then the third at the Pentagon, traffic came to an abrupt halt. Patsy walked home to our house in Arlington.
It took me another seven hours to get there — some 4-5 miles — with mostly inbound roads closed.
We put up our American flag and it remains, because the sister of the buyer of our home was on the airplane that crashed into the first tower. It's our reminder of her sacrifice.