History

THE FALLING MAN

The tower's gray and white stripes

like a corduroy curtain behind him,

the man, dark-skinned, wearing

black slacks & a pale sports jacket,

the man isn't falling. I've superglued

the photo upside-down to the inside

of my closet door. He isn't falling,

one knee lifted, arms rigid, trapping

the billowing skirts of his jacket

against his sides. He's anyone

you can imagine. The father of many girls.

An expert on the language of Greenland,

which has no expletives. A novice step dancer

practicing his routine. Sometimes, when

no one's around, I open the closet door

& say, "Good morning, Dancing Man."

