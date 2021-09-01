THE FALLING MAN
The tower's gray and white stripes
like a corduroy curtain behind him,
the man, dark-skinned, wearing
black slacks & a pale sports jacket,
the man isn't falling. I've superglued
the photo upside-down to the inside
of my closet door. He isn't falling,
one knee lifted, arms rigid, trapping
the billowing skirts of his jacket
against his sides. He's anyone
you can imagine. The father of many girls.
An expert on the language of Greenland,
which has no expletives. A novice step dancer
practicing his routine. Sometimes, when
no one's around, I open the closet door
& say, "Good morning, Dancing Man."