 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
History

History

On the morning of 9/11, I was getting ready for work and catching bits of the local news as I did every day. Around 5:45 they were showing scenes from NYC where a plane had flown into one of the twin towers. As I watched live, at 6:03 the second plane flew into the other tower. I couldn’t fathom what I had just witnessed. No one knew what was happening. Announcers thought the first crash was an accident. It was clear that wasn’t the case after the second plane. My shock quickly turned to grief for the victims in the planes and towers. Thirty minutes later the third plane crashed into the Pentagon. Twenty minutes later we watched the south tower collapse and 30 mins after that the north tower collapsed, both on live TV. I just felt numb. A day I will never forget.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News