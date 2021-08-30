For some reason I happened to turn on CNN that morning as the news was breaking about a plane hitting the World Trade Center. My wife was walking our dog, Buddy, and I ran out to get her to come back home quickly and watch the unfolding disaster on TV. To add to our horror, we realized that we had been on one of the involved flights out of Boston to Chicago O’Hare one week before, returning from a short vacation on Block Island, Rhode Island. A close call I don’t like to think about. It was so unreal to me. I had trained as a surgical resident at Bellevue Hospital in the '60s, where we had a special room with beds for NYPD and NYFD patients, injured in the line of duty in NYC. I knew how brave and dedicated they were and how honored we were as residents to care for them. It made me feel sick to see how many were lost or injured in this disaster, not to mention all the people that worked there, including friends of our niece, who fortunately was not in the Trade Center that morning. I’m a native New Yorker and we were the last group of MDs to ride the ambulances with the EMTs servicing the lower east side of Manhattan and so we got to appreciate all aspects of this great city. I still mourn for the devastating blow to NYC that took place on 9/11.
History
- Bill Webber, M.D.
