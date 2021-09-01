In 2001-02 I taught in a French lycée on the island of Guadeloupe as part of the Fulbright Teacher Exchange Program. My wife and I arrived in early September.
Then 9/11 happened. I wrote in my journal:
“This date will be branded in every American’s mind. I’ll always remember Nadine, one of the other English teachers, telling me that a plane had crashed into NYC and that I should go downstairs to the library and listen to the report on the radio. I called Suzy and told her to turn on the TV.”
Later, in the school parking lot, a teacher came over to my car and offered touching condolences, not only on his own behalf but on behalf of all the faculty/staff at the school. (which I still find emotional 20 years later).
I felt overwhelmed by the incomprehensibility of the attack and yet weirdly fortunate that I could observe the reaction to it in a foreign country.
I wrote: “A French commentator said on the news last night that, even though Americans and the French might often see themselves as being quite different and are sometimes critical of one another, nous avons les même valeurs, (we have the same values) and that strongly binds us.”
Over the remaining eight months we spent in Guadeloupe I would have many conversations with French friends and colleagues about America’s response to the attack. They feared we would overreact. As much as I hate to admit it, they were right.