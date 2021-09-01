I moved back to my Tucson home in November 2020. So I was living in Manhattan when the towers were hit. An editor of mine called me as she was driving in from Queens and told me to turn on the television. I did just as a second plane hit the second tower. For the next two hours I watched transfixed as trapped people above the fires were jumping to their deaths. Then my phone rang again. This time it was my friend Hilary who was the head of volunteers for Lenox Hill hospital in Manhattan. For years I had worked the hospital phones — at the front desk or on wards or in the ER. It was a complicated system and only a few of the volunteers were trained — I was one.
So I was asked to come in for the "graveyard" shift from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next morning. That first night I made a thermos of coffee and walked the few blocks from my apartment at 81st and Park to the hospital at 77th between Park and Lexington Ave. On the way I could smell the bodies under the towers burning from the jet fuel that the planes went down with. I went night after night and heard the sobbing voices on the phones ask me to search yet again for their loved ones. I can still hear their tears. I can still see the police dogs come in with burned paw pads. I can still smell the bodies burning. No. I will never forget 9/11 — no one should.