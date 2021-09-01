My husband & I owned a logistics & trucking company. I had to be up at 4:00 am on 9/11/2001 to make final arrangements with a FL company scheduled to make delivery of two loads in Boston that morning. The dispatcher immediately told me his wife worked for AA & had called him to tell him one of their planes had been high jacked, then again that the UAL plane was also high jacked. He had several family members who worked for those companies as flight attendents out of that airport. As we started our business he said his wife was calling & put me on hold. I leaped across the room to get the remote for the TV & had CNN on the screen when he came back, obviously very distressed, telling me a WTC tower had been hit & there was another heading toward the 2nd tower & who to call to complete our business. Meantime CNN's Chris Brown was shown taking his seat. He was still adjusting his jacket. Someone off screen told him to turn around. We all watched in horror as the 2nd plane flew into the other tower. I did complete arrangements for the Boston loads delivery. Then I had to contact our 15 drivers scattered across the country, telling them to park at the next truck stop 'til we could learn if the highways were open for travel. In the meantime the Pentagon was hit & the passengers on the 4th plane crashed it in PA. Out doing errands I detoured to my elderly mother's home, turning on her TV when I entered. I told her the basics of what happened so she could keep up with the news. Because of that phone call to someone with information that had not hit the news yet, I feel I may have been the first person in Tucson to know about that attack on the USA.
- PHYLLIS CHRISTENSON
