An early morning call from my sister, Juanita, on 9/11/2001, caused me to scramble out of bed. "Go to your television and watch the news!" She said, "The World Trade Center has been hit by a big plane"!
After watching the horrifying sight of a huge building in New York on fire, and all the loss of life started sinking in, a second strike! And then the news about the Pentagon being hit. My first thought was, oh my God, we are at War! My second thought was, How do I protect my family? I don't know why, maybe it was the fact that I was once in the 82nd Airborne and have a strong sense of Patriotism, but I immediately raised a flag on my front porch.
Standing in the open doorway, I kept one eye on our neighbor, Davis Monthan AFB, and the other on the television. My street was elevated above the rest of the neighborhood, and soon, I spied another flag flying on a porch, then another. Soon there were flags at several homes. I realized that, somehow, this great tragedy had pulled us all together. Red, blue, black, white, young or old, we had, as one, become Americans! Ready to stand together and face whatever came. And what better way to show it than by hoisting the Red, White and Blue!