Share your Sept. 11 memories:
On 9/11/2001, my day started with the usual buzz of a Wall Street trading floor. The day that unfolded, now 20 years in my memory and 2,500 miles away, still brings me to pause and reflect.
I remember running across midtown to reunite with my father. I remember being thankful I wore flats that day. I remember the perfect NYC autumn day---the almost cloudless blue sky, with the hint-of-fall breath that nodded to the impending change of leaves.
I remember driving northbound on the FDR, my 1010 Wins radio drowned by the sirens of an endless line of fire trucks, ambulances and police cars. I remember looking into my rearview mirror to see a plume of smoke where those towers once pierced through the sky.
I remember the darkness of downtown absent the glow of the towers that served as my terrestrial lighthouse and southernmost marker. I remember the acidic smell of burnt electronics that lingered in the air weeks after the towers fell.
I also remember New Yorkers coming together. It was the knowing glances on the subway. It was the moments we paused to ask “how are you doing?” It was the promise we all held to “never forget.”
My life has taken many turns since that day, but every 9/11, I’m a New Yorker again.