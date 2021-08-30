 Skip to main content
That Tuesday, my wife and I spent the day watching live news. It all became personal around noon when our son, who was getting settled with his new Navy aviation squadron, called. He was just out of tech school, barely a year in the military. His call lasted just a minute. He was unnerved, as he was being rushed onto a plane to fly north to link with an aircraft carrier. By that night, he was among the thousands of naval personnel patrolling off of New York City, the first military reaction of the 20-year War on Terror.

