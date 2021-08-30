 Skip to main content
My Sept. 11, 2001 memory relates to my job. I'm a travel advisor and to see airplanes used as weapons was one of the most horrifying things I've seen. I thought I was out of a job. Nobody was going to get on planes again. Happily, just the opposite happened, many people continued to travel — though there was a lot of grumbling about the new security checks (then and now). On a sadder note, I recently lost a good friend to esophageal cancer. He lived in New York and volunteered at the World Trade Center sites. It was determined that his cancer was caused by breathing in the dust from the fallen towers. His memorial is planned at the end of September.

