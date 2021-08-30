On Sept. 11, 2001, I was in New York on assignment for the Miami Herald, staying at my parents' Upper East Side apartment. My brother called from Boston about 9 a.m. to tell us to turn on the television. Flight 175 had just crashed into the World Trade Center's South Tower. I threw on jeans and sneakers, grabbed a notebook, a tape recorder, my phone and some cash, and jumped into the elevator. I dove into the southbound traffic on York Avenue and waved my arms. A limo driver stopped. We watched the towers' smoke plume wafting toward the East River across a pristine blue sky, as frantic callers described the scene to a radio host. At 9:59, a woman caller screamed, "Oh My God, the building is falling!'' By then we were in Lower Manhattan, so I jumped out of the limo and began running toward the North Tower. I was about four blocks away when it telescoped into the ground. Ash-covered ghosts staggered toward me, too dazed to talk. In an absurd coincidence, I ran into a childhood friend whom I hadn't seen in decades: a famous photographer who'd left her Chinatown loft with a single camera. We managed to reach the burning pile but didn't stay long, realizing the danger. I interviewed firefighters, cops, rescue-dog handlers and shell-shocked locals before hitching a late-night ride uptown on a garbage truck. For the next five days, I phoned in stories from near Ground Zero. Those notebooks are in a box in the garage. I last found them when we packed to move here in 2014. They still smelled faintly of smoke.
History
- Elinor J. Brecher
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona researchers found high levels of a particular enzyme in most patients with severe COVID-19.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After five years at Main Gate Square, this local spot, known for its bottomless mimosas, is relocating to midtown Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: It’s not a busted pipe filling the gutters along this street. It’s a spring that has bubbled back to life during our third wettest monsoon.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As Tropical Storm Nora tracks toward the Gulf of California, long-time Tucsonans can't help but recall a 1997 storm by the same name that jokingly came to be known as Hurricane Snora.
- Updated
Police have released details of an off-campus fight May 30 that left a 21-year-old student with a concussion and other injuries and led to three Arizona Wildcats pitchers being arrested on suspicion of assault.
As a Medicare beneficiary, you’ve probably realized that Medicare changes every year. It adjusts your premiums and deductibles and this in tur…
- Updated
TUSD board member Leila Counts resigns her role as president citing health issues and her children needing extra help getting caught up because of learning challenges during COVID. Longtime board member Adelita Grijalva will fill out the term as president until January.
- Updated
A 65-year-old man died Monday in a crash with a juvenile who police say was impaired. The collision shut down Interstate 10 for hours.
- Updated
Authorities continue to seek information about the killing of a 37-year-old man who died after getting into a street fight on Tucson's west side.
- Updated
A chase and carjacking followed an armed robbery of an east side Walgreen's pharmacy on Wednesday night, police said.