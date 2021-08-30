 Skip to main content
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was in New York on assignment for the Miami Herald, staying at my parents' Upper East Side apartment. My brother called from Boston about 9 a.m. to tell us to turn on the television. Flight 175 had just crashed into the World Trade Center's South Tower. I threw on jeans and sneakers, grabbed a notebook, a tape recorder, my phone and some cash, and jumped into the elevator. I dove into the southbound traffic on York Avenue and waved my arms. A limo driver stopped. We watched the towers' smoke plume wafting toward the East River across a pristine blue sky, as frantic callers described the scene to a radio host. At 9:59, a woman caller screamed, "Oh My God, the building is falling!'' By then we were in Lower Manhattan, so I jumped out of the limo and began running toward the North Tower. I was about four blocks away when it telescoped into the ground. Ash-covered ghosts staggered toward me, too dazed to talk. In an absurd coincidence, I ran into a childhood friend whom I hadn't seen in decades: a famous photographer who'd left her Chinatown loft with a single camera. We managed to reach the burning pile but didn't stay long, realizing the danger. I interviewed firefighters, cops, rescue-dog handlers and shell-shocked locals before hitching a late-night ride uptown on a garbage truck. For the next five days, I phoned in stories from near Ground Zero. Those notebooks are in a box in the garage. I last found them when we packed to move here in 2014. They still smelled faintly of smoke.

