I was in Glasgow, Scotland the day of September 11th having just landed as a crew member for American Airlines. While walking Sauchihall Street — their pedestrian walkway — I noticed many people looking through a glass window of an appliance store, watching the TVs. I asked what was happening and was told that American Airlines and United Airlines planes flew into buildings in America! I returned to my hotel, the Thistle Hotel, and as I was entering, American Airlines agents approached me, asking for our captain. Our entire crew gathered that late afternoon to be informed that we might be in Glasgow for more than a week.
The people of that city could not have been more welcoming to us, crew members. who were grieving for our company and all the souls who were lost on that fateful day. On Friday, the city had a memorial service at St. George's Square and over 1,500 people attended. It was remarkable as our crew walked down the city streets in our uniforms and carried the American flag from our hotel to this event. We all were welcomed with open arms by all Glaswegians at this memorial service attended by many denominations.
Our crew returned to Chicago seven days after September 11th with a full compliment of passengers, since we were only the second plane to depart Glasgow after 9/11.