The call from my neighbor came in at 7:30 p.m. No preamble, just the words: "They attacked the World Trade Center." We were living in Islamabad, Pakistan, 100 miles from the Afghan border, nine hours ahead of EST. We had no television, no radio, no internet. My husband and I were teaching at the International School.
Long hours of emergency meetings and tearful class discussions marked the following days. One student, whose parents worked at the U.S. Embassy, said his uncle never made it out of the South Tower. Others were panicked about the fate of family members living and working in Manhattan. Within a week, the school was closed down and plans for evacuating all foreign nationals were put in place. A vibrant, multinational community was disbanded, never to regain its status as a top international school.
The following months, spent in exile in Thailand, left us in a muddle, trying to reconnect with classes online, trying to understand the hate, the anger and the outrage that led to such an attack. The news often showed cheering crowds, though we knew most Pakistanis and others across the globe abhorred the violence. Those few who believed in such behavior were immortalized by the non-stop reportage, their names and faces implanted in our hearts and minds.
I will never understand the intolerance and bigotry that lead others to inflict harm in the name of religion or political beliefs. I can only hope that human decency will prevail.