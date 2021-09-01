 Skip to main content
In September 2001, I lived in Houston working as a geologist for a small international petroleum company. I was also an Army reservist. I was mobilized on 17 October with three days warning, supposedly to support the War on Terror. However, I never found out why I had to be mobilized so suddenly, as my unit spent a year at Fort Hood doing nothing.

