I was working as the audio guy during the morning newscast at channel 9 here in Tucson.
The newscast had just ended when Andy, the producer, came back into the control room and said that a plane had just crashed into the Trade Center. At that moment, ABC News broke in with a special report on the crash. All screens in the control room were on the special and the audio was up. There were questions that couldn't be answered just then being asked. Suddenly, another plane, another large jet, hit the tower. We all stood aghast at what we had just witnessed.
We all spent the rest of the day monitoring the news and attempting to figure out what had happened and what might be next.