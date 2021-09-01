 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
History

History

On 9/11 I was at my office on 42nd St. in New York City. Initially believing a small plane hit the WTC, we continued our meeting. Then a report of the second and suddenly we realized something was happening. I walked through our office spaces checking on our staff, many of whom were frantic to pick up their children from school and get home. Our company, Pfizer, opened the cafeteria and put cots and blankets out for those who were unable to get home because the island of Manhattan was in complete lock down - no traffic in or out. I finally went up to the 29th floor to a friend's office which looked south toward WTC and saw only smoke and dust where the twin towers used to be - it was absolutely surreal. I stood in disbelief even knowing what happened was real. By about 3pm I made my way home - 40 blocks north. I recall feeling so much anger and fear that this attack was not yet over. That evening and all of the next day the city was in shutdown - I do not ever recall NYC so quiet, no traffic, no people moving about, no stores open - and no planes in the sky. On Sept 12, the winds shifted north and ash, smoke and particulate matter was all around. On that day I learned that 13 firemen from the fire house 3 blocks away from my building had perished. There were flyers, photos, pegged to every pole, flat surface and really anywhere seeking information about those who were at the WTC and had not been located. The shock and grief of our entire community were palpable. Twenty years later I can see those images and the photos of the 13 firemen are still posted on the entrance to the firehouse. Every Sept 11, neighbors still bring flowers, candles and food to the firehouse. Whenever I look up and see an airplane over Manhattan or in any big city and it appears to fly toward a building - I freeze.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News