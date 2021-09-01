 Skip to main content
9/11 Memories I was on a Southwest flight from Tucson to Los Angeles, commuting to an early morning faculty meeting at my university. Something was clearly wrong when the plane landed and taxied far from the terminal, near to the beach. In due course, the excellent flight crew informed us of the tragedy and cracked open the plane doors so that, honoring FAA regulations, we could use our cell phones. Eventually we were able to deplane. I will never forget walking through the empty concourses, TVs silently looping over and over, images of the falling towers. I collected my car and drove straight back to Tucson, stopping only for water, rations and gas. Once home, I came to understand that our life as a nation had just changed drastically, and that we must develop new ways of dealing with fear, grief and hopelessness. By coincidence, the Arizona Daily Star published an article announcing a new program at UMC to train volunteer hospital chaplains. I applied, was accepted, and completed the high-quality ecumenical program provided by the chaplains there, continuing for a couple of years to volunteer, visiting all kinds of patients. And for myself, I met amazing colleagues, deepened my spirituality, and overcame my shyness and fear of encounter.

