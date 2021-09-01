 Skip to main content
History

It was September 10, 2001. We were finishing a fun weekend in Chicago and I was taking my friend James to Midway for his 9 AM fllight back to San Francisco. At 8:30 we were in the thick of rushhour on the Dan Ryan. By 8:49, I pulled up to the Arriving Terminal and somehow James got on that plane and made it home. Less than 24 hours later air travel would never be the same.

