9/11/2001
The phone rang at 6:30 am. My husband Jim and I ignored it. It rang again. It was my mother-in-law who said "honey, turn on the news."
I grew up about 30 miles north of the Twin Towers. I had been on the observation deck a few times and had dined at Windows on the World. My cousin worked in Tower II.
There are no words to describe the images we were watching on the TV – they were so hard to process. And then the first tower collapsed. I cried out "There could be tens of thousands of people in there!" Our nearly 6-year old daughter was ready for school and we had to hold it together.
We heard from my cousin later that day. He and a colleague came up from the subway moments after the first Tower was hit. They saw people jumping and ran and walked for miles to get out of Manhattan. They spend 9/11 together every year.
I spent that day, a Tuesday, and the rest of the week watching those images over and over. On Friday, I called my company's Employee Assistance Program because I couldn’t stop crying. The therapist said "no one can stop crying."
I was 40. Jim and I had already decided to stop trying to get pregnant. Three weeks after 9/11 the pregnancy test was positive. It was a surreal, life-affirming, and joyous moment.
Then I realized I had been pregnant on 9/11.
Out of the ashes we rise.