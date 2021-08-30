My husband Ed and I were up in the White Mountains enjoying a wonderful weekend. We were watching TV when the first plane hit The World Trade Center.
We were mesmerized and in awe at what we were watching.
The second plane hit the building, followed by the crash in Pennsylvania and then the Pentagon. People fleeing the fires and debris.
We went to other people in our area to hear their responses. They were in shock and disbelief as well.
We forgot to eat or rest, we just kept looking at the carnage and sorrow.
Finally, after watching TV for the whole day, we ate and fell asleep. That night I dreamt about the planes, fires, and the people. It was a disturbing night, one I hope to never have again.