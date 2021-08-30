In 2001, my husband, Paul, and I were living in Minneapolis. Paul worked at Northwest Airlines Corporate Headquarters. One of his duties was training NWA airport managers in procedures. On the morning of Sept. 11th he had a class of managers from across the nation to meet with FAA.
I had just turned into work when the first plane hit. I called Paul, knowing that his class had not started, and told him to get to a television. Paul said that pagers had just started going off all over the classroom. I was watching TV in our break room when the second plane hit.
FAA & NWA managers hit the deck running. Hearing that planes were grounded, Paul told the managers to head to the car rentals and start renting cars to get back to their airports. Managers from Minneapolis to Seattle rented one car and they dropped off the manager at their station as they crossed the northern part of the country. This happened in every direction on the map.
One of the strangest things was how quiet Minneapolis was for those 3 days with no planes.
Sandra Gassan Joubert