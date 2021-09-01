Tuesday, September 11, 2001, was a primary election day for the City of Tucson. Maria Canizales and I were working for the City Clerk's office as troubleshooters for the southside of Tucson. As we visited the polling places during the day we caught up with what was happening at each polling place. One polling place had information that one of the twin towers was hit by an airplane, the next had a TV on with information that the other tower was hit by another airplane. As the day continued we found out per our visits about the Pentagon being hit by another airliner and that a flight crashed in Pennsylvania due to the bravery of the passengers to overcome a highjacker. Then one tower fell at the World Trade Center, then the other tower fell. Then buildings around the World Trade Center fell. The day unfolded as a series of worsening news at every polling place, each presenting ever more horrifying news.
We visited each polling location about 3 times that day. For those polling places that did not have communication I bought three radios at the Walgreens at 29th Street and 6th Avenue to distribute. I did not figure that any political ads would be broadcasted on the worst day in United States history since Pearl Harbor.