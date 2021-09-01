I live in Tucson now, but grew up in Ohio and lived in New York City for 40 years. On 9/11/2001 I had been overnight to a conference center up the Hudson and was returning to the city. Around 9 a.m. our car just stopped with no indication (why) up ahead. We did see a smoke cloud between the towers of the GW Bridge and were commenting that there must be a fire nearby, when a young woman came running up the highway between the parked cars and yelling "turn on your radio". That was when we learned the towers had been hit. All bridges and tunnels into Manhattan were closed.
Fortunately we were near an exit, so backed up, got off and went back to the conference center, where they gave me a bed for the night. I spent that afternoon wandering between the Labarenth and going inside to watch TV. I watched the towers fall. They did not show us people above the 86th floor holding hands and jumping out windows. Below the 86th they were able to walk down the stairs. I don't know if they all made it.
But at a high school near the towers, students did stand at the windows and watch the people jumping out. I suspect they still have nightmares triggered by anniversaries and news articles such as this.
After I got home I walked over to Carl Schutz Park (near the mayor's residence) and saw hundreds of people walking and running north. The only way to get home to northern Manhattan, The Bronx, and towns north and east in Connecticut.
The next day I had been at the park and was on my way home. Looking west on 84th Street, I saw an airplane flying low. I stopped in a moment of panic, before I realized it was just a routine flight probably up the Hudson and back into La Guardia Airport through The Bronx.
Your question has triggered such strong memories!