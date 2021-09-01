We were living in Texas when the World Trade Center was struck on 9/11, but my husband was in England on business when the attacks occurred. We were in phone contact, and after the Pentagon was breached, our son Jason came to stay with me. We were a military family. The idea that the fortress that is our military headquarters could be attacked was inconceivable, and particularly terrifying. Jason’s wife was expecting their first child, and her doctor was concerned about an early delivery. She had suggested that Jason cancel his business trip that day and stay home with his anxious wife. Jason was scheduled to make a briefing on 9/11, at the Pentagon, at the time of and in the area of, the assault. Did a miracle happen for our family on that horrific day of death and destruction? Did a not-yet-born baby girl save her father’s life? I’d like to think so.
History
- Judy Smith
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: It’s not a busted pipe filling the gutters along this street. It’s a spring that has bubbled back to life during our third wettest monsoon.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As Tropical Storm Nora tracks toward the Gulf of California, long-time Tucsonans can't help but recall a 1997 storm by the same name that jokingly came to be known as Hurricane Snora.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A pizzeria and brewery run by firefighters will open this fall, the restaurant's fourth location in the Tucson-area.
- Updated
Police have released details of an off-campus fight May 30 that left a 21-year-old student with a concussion and other injuries and led to three Arizona Wildcats pitchers being arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Updated
Moisture from remnants of tropical storm could push Tucson's monsoon rainfall total into record books.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona researchers found high levels of a particular enzyme in most patients with severe COVID-19.
As a Medicare beneficiary, you’ve probably realized that Medicare changes every year. It adjusts your premiums and deductibles and this in tur…
- Updated
Some exposed students come to campus when they should be in quarantine.
- Updated
Authorities continue to seek information about the killing of a 37-year-old man who died after getting into a street fight on Tucson's west side.
- Updated
A chase and carjacking followed an armed robbery of an east side Walgreen's pharmacy on Wednesday night, police said.