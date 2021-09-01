 Skip to main content
We were living in Texas when the World Trade Center was struck on 9/11, but my husband was in England on business when the attacks occurred. We were in phone contact, and after the Pentagon was breached, our son Jason came to stay with me. We were a military family. The idea that the fortress that is our military headquarters could be attacked was inconceivable, and particularly terrifying. Jason’s wife was expecting their first child, and her doctor was concerned about an early delivery. She had suggested that Jason cancel his business trip that day and stay home with his anxious wife. Jason was scheduled to make a briefing on 9/11, at the Pentagon, at the time of and in the area of, the assault. Did a miracle happen for our family on that horrific day of death and destruction? Did a not-yet-born baby girl save her father’s life? I’d like to think so.

