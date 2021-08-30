Being from Brooklyn, NY, I watched as the towers were being built.
On 9/11/01 as I was preparing to go to work, my husband called telling me to turn on the TV to the news. An airplane had just hit the World Trade Tower. As I watched, in horror, another plane hit the second tower.
At that moment, I knew this was not an accident.
On and off, all that day, as I watched or heard the news, all I could do was cry.
Shortly thereafter, I got a tattoo of a "reflection" of the towers on my leg. I will never forget.