On 9/11 I was a TWA captain scheduled to fly from STL to SFO. Minutes before pushback from the gate we were told "something is going on in NYC" and to delay our pushback. The flight was eventually cancelled. Outside the airport while awaiting a shuttle van to go to a hotel, I was approached by an Airline Pilot Association official who told me and my crew members to change out of our uniform because we could be targeted by terrorists. And I thought "I am in the middle of the USA, and I have to be concerned about being targeted?" This is a whole new world!

