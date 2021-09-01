Naming 9-11
Interrupting permanently my morning meeting at the U.S. Labor Department, situated in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol building, United flights 11 and 75 had already struck New York’s Twin Towers moments earlier. The meeting rapidly dissolved from the increasingly restive noises from the nearby offices. From the 7thfloor windows, a smoke column now was rising from the direction of the Pentagon about 2 miles distant. (See Figure 1 with the U.S. flag still hanging at full-mast.) Confusion and apprehension reigned on the streets below, especially when we realized that we were literally in the shadow of a possible next target. (See photo 2.) It was to be hours later that I ventured from the nearby--and now shuttered--Canadian Embassy toward a nearby Washington Metrorail station.
Riding aboard Washington’s now cheek-by-jowl Metrorail train, bound for Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, some Air Force officers quietly assessed the growing ominous prospect that might lay beyond these temporary duty stations. “Does today have a name yet?” I ventured. A reply: “ ‘11 September’ sounds as good as any.” “No, too long. 11/9’s better,” then: “Naw, civilians do don’t talk like we do!” “9/11’s better.” And so it ended, riding apprehensively toward Andrews, not knowing that apparently no one had earlier come up with a name that had stuck.