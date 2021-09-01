 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
History

History

  • Updated

On September 11, 2001, I was a high school social studies teacher. I had two children, one in junior high and one a senior at the high school where I taught. Turning on the television that morning, the first plane had already crashed into the World Trade Center. As we continued to get ready for school, the second plane hit the tower. My sons wondered if we should leave for school or not. I told them yes, we would be fine, and that we were proceeding as usual. It was surreal to know what was happening and to arrive at the high school with all the other students and teachers, as if it were any other day. My colleagues and I decided to teach lessons as normal, leaving the television sets in the classrooms off. Students were thankful for the routine. I calmed many nervous students that day, though inside, I was far from calm. How does one tell their students that, no, this was not World War III, and that we will be okay? All the while I was worried about my own family, and hungry for knowledge of what had occurred. At lunch, the teachers in my department gathered in one of the classrooms and turned on the television to find out more, so that we could better answer student questions. It was one of the strangest days I ever had as a teacher.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News