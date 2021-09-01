Patrick James Carson, a local screenwriter and playwright, was so struck by the 9/11 terror attacks that he did what writers do: he researched all he could find about the events and wrote about them. After learning about the Twin Towers’ elevators, he decided to focus his screenplay on the elevator system. He created six characters, trapped in one of the elevators in Tower #1. He titled the work “Elevator.”
Hollywood was intrigued and purchased the screenplay from Mr. Carson in 2010. The feature film “9/11”, based on “Elevator” and starring Charlie Sheen, Whoopie Goldberg and Gina Gershon, was released in theaters nationwide in 2017.
Mr. Carson revised the screenplay for theatrical production and produced the play at Pima Community College’s Proscenium Theater, opening on 9/11/11, the tenth anniversary of the attacks. The production was quite successful, with sizable houses every night. The play was produced again in September, 2019 with a mostly new cast, and nearly full houses each night of the production.
Unfortunately, Mr. Carson was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer and died on July 21, 2021. It was his fervent wish that no one allow the events of 9/11/01 to fade from memory. Prior to his death, he transferred copyright of the play to one of his acting students with the hope that it will once again be produced to memorialize the attacks.