9-11-01, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Sitting in a small conference room in a compound housing Lucent Technologies, I was, as program manager, giving an update to my boss in N.J. on the status of upgrading Saudi Telecoms infrastructure of several million land lines, wireless networks and the internet. A contract won during the Clinton years. I had been there four years.
Suddenly the audio conference call was interrupted and we were told to hang up and that something serious was happening in NYC (where I was previously working for NYTelephone). We were told to turn on CNN and everything would be clarified as to the emergency.
Moving to another conference room with teammates of Saudi nationals and expats, we watched the most terrible event in my life on American TV. After awhile I advised everyone to go home and grieve in private. They all left.
The next day was funereal for all of us back at work. Expats and contractors throughout the Kingdom were extending their friendship and thoughts. The Saudis working for us were also solemn and disbelieving. (This was before blame was assessed.)
A few weeks later I gave my notice and resigned by the end of the year to settle in SaddleBrooke, Arizona. A decision I never regretted and in my own way mourn on every September 11th.