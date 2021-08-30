 Skip to main content
On 9/11, I was on a Disney Cruise, with my daughter. We were on Disney’s private island when a thunderstorm came pouring down on us. We all rushed back to the ship. When we got to our cabin, the maid was cleaning, with the TV on. There were the burning towers. She said, “Why do they hate America?” I responded, “There will be war”. The ship returned to port, and we were accommodated at Disney World. During the return trip, so many people on board from other countries expressed their sympathies to the Americans, which was very meaningful to me.

