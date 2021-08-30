I was working in northern Virginia for a defense contractor on 9/11. As I walked through the cafeteria to get breakfast, I saw the news on TV showing the aftermath after the first plane hit the north tower. It was surreal. When the Pentagon was hit less than an hour later, and with no idea how many planes were out there or what buildings might be targeted next, I didn't see my building as safe and left for home, where I stayed glued to the TV. I called my brother and his comment was seared in my memory: "They really got us good." I was 3 when my parents made me watch Kennedy's funeral, and I still remember it (I was not happy.) The next big events for me were the moon landing, followed by the Iran hostage crisis, Air Florida Flight 90 crashing onto the Potomac River, the first flight of the Space Shuttle, Challenger, 9/11, Columbia, Katrina, and too many mass shootings to list. All American tragedies, seemingly increasing in frequency. But 9/11 really stands out for its brazenness, planning, and execution, not to mention the unimaginable horrors endured by those in the towers, the Pentagon, and on the planes. Never again will plane passengers be cowed by hijackers into thinking everything will be OK if they just stay quiet and remain seated.
- Dave Hairfield
